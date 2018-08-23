Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Latin American Discovery Fund (LDF) Share Price

Media headlines about Latin American Discovery Fund (NYSE:LDF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Latin American Discovery Fund earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 43.2658647704298 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE LDF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.75. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,480. Latin American Discovery Fund has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.25.

In other Latin American Discovery Fund news, major shareholder City Of London Investment Grou sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $66,984.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

