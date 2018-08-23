Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Wyndham Destinations (WYND) Share Price

Headlines about Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Wyndham Destinations earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.6425746152639 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $131.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $135.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WYND traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 785,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,505. Wyndham Destinations has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $33,323.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.20 per share, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

