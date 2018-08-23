Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Share Price

Media coverage about Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Bottomline Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.0118504682312 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $63.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.91 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.20 and a 52-week high of $63.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total value of $279,471.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,761.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $590,379.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,494,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,253 shares of company stock worth $1,845,520 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.