Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Seritage Growth Properties Class A (SRG) Stock Price

News articles about Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seritage Growth Properties Class A earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.4922790862938 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seritage Growth Properties Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood set a $34.00 price target on Seritage Growth Properties Class A and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th.

Shares of SRG opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Seritage Growth Properties Class A has a one year low of $34.07 and a one year high of $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.09.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A (NYSE:SRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.21). Seritage Growth Properties Class A had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Seritage Growth Properties Class A’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In other news, Director Sharon Osberg acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.45 per share, with a total value of $53,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Class A Company Profile

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 230 wholly-owned properties and 23 joint venture properties totaling over 39 million square feet of space across 49 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

