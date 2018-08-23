Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (DNP) Share Price

Headlines about DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DNP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.655831140649 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:DNP opened at $11.06 on Thursday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

About DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock

There is no company description available for DNP Select Income Fund.

