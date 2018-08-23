Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Odyssey Marine Exploration (OMEX) Share Price

News coverage about Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Odyssey Marine Exploration earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.6628182226228 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMEX traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,738. Odyssey Marine Exploration has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.08, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Get Odyssey Marine Exploration alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odyssey Marine Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. The company provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. It also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, and services.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Marine Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.