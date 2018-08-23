Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cision (CISN) Stock Price

Headlines about Cision (NYSE:CISN) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cision earned a daily sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.2873597476724 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Cision alerts:

CISN stock opened at $16.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of -0.05. Cision has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $187.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.67 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. analysts forecast that Cision will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CISN. ValuEngine upgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cision in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cision in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cision in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

In other news, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 244,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $3,536,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Ein sold 110,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $1,591,523.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.