Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Generac (GNRC) Stock Price

Headlines about Generac (NYSE:GNRC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Generac earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.8239897097223 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

GNRC stock opened at $56.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Generac has a 1 year low of $36.14 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Generac had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 46.62%. The business had revenue of $494.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.98.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 9,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total value of $493,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,125.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 903,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,539,978.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,273. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

