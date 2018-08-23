Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact TriNet Group (TNET) Share Price

Media headlines about TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TriNet Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8273369738608 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TNET stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 2.38.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that TriNet Group will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TriNet Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In other TriNet Group news, VP Edward Griese sold 3,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $217,812.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,586.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 13,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $805,458.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,800 shares of company stock worth $12,909,055. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

