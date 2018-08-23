Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP) Share Price

News articles about Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF earned a news impact score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 43.5150857622232 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

PDP stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $58.28.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

