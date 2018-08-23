Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact LCI Industries (LCII) Stock Price

News headlines about LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. LCI Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 48.3072134756588 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $93.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.04. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $80.95 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.70.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $684.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.81 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

In other news, President Scott T. Mereness purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lippert purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.83 per share, with a total value of $502,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,857,634.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCI Industries, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

