Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caleres (CAL) Share Price

News coverage about Caleres (NYSE:CAL) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Caleres earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 45.4417970666977 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NYSE CAL opened at $38.22 on Thursday. Caleres has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). Caleres had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $632.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Caleres in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caleres has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.