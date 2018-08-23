Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Heat Biologics (HTBX) Share Price

Headlines about Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Heat Biologics earned a media sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.4059431354666 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HTBX traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.95. 100,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,840. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $7.90.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 438.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.97%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Heat Biologics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heat Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Eurobank EFG initiated coverage on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Heat Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

