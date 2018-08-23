Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sterling Bancorp (SBT) Share Price

News articles about Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sterling Bancorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8971340016486 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SBT traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.46. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,157. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

