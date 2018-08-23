Sothebys (BID) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti cut shares of Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

BID opened at $47.08 on Tuesday. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.46). Sothebys had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $345.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Sothebys will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,339,000 after purchasing an additional 108,643 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 21.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,950,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 4.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,512,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after purchasing an additional 65,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,389,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Sothebys by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,373,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

