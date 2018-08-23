South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of South Jersey Industries worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 24.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 31,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 90.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. TheStreet raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.71.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. South Jersey Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $25.96 and a twelve month high of $36.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $227.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.54 million. South Jersey Industries had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.06%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

