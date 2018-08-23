South State Corp Has $8.13 Million Position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

South State Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $8,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPY. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,039.5% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,997,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,498,000 after buying an additional 23,232,588 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 11,199.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 6,710,185 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,420,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $458,410,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 3,537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,839,000 after buying an additional 1,533,406 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPY opened at $286.17 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $242.93 and a fifty-two week high of $287.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $4.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.