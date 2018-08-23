SpaceChain Trading Up 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges including EXX, CoinEgg, Coinnest and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $63,348.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electra (ECA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Denarius (DNR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003451 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,991,707 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, HitBTC, Coinnest and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

