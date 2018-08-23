Spark Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Myokardia Inc (MYOK)

Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Myokardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myokardia by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 175,546 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 392,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,168,000 after buying an additional 87,602 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 279,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,648,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,735,000 after buying an additional 30,115 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Myokardia by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

MYOK stock opened at $58.85 on Thursday. Myokardia Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.04 and a beta of 3.50.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.01. Myokardia had a negative return on equity of 21.16% and a negative net margin of 249.22%. The business had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. analysts anticipate that Myokardia Inc will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MYOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

In related news, insider Anastasios Gianakakos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $172,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,729.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock worth $899,250. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which has completed Phase II clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to potentially alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression.

