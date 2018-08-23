Spark Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Cato Corp (CATO)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Spark Investment Management LLC owned 0.49% of Cato at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 29.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,088,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,257,000 after purchasing an additional 926,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 617,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 17.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 70,064 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cato by 593.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 237,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,945 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cato by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 196,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 49,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CATO opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $599.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.71. Cato Corp has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $26.88.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $238.30 million for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CATO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cato from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cato and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Cato

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags.

