SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY) Shares Sold by Premia Global Advisors LLC

Premia Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,547 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Premia Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Premia Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Landmark Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $370.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $308.73 and a 1 year high of $371.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th were issued a $1.0098 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 15th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

