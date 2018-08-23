Square, Inc. (SQ) Holdings Trimmed by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,448 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned 0.20% of Square worth $48,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 1,725.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 1,476.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 736.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ opened at $76.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.40 and a beta of 4.13. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.64 and a 1 year high of $76.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. Square’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Buckingham Research lowered shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.04.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $889,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $7,617,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,415,225 shares of company stock worth $94,741,634. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

