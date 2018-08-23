Square (SQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.31

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.31 and last traded at $76.22, with a volume of 172294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SQ. Stephens lowered shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Square from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Square to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -764.40 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total value of $24,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 468,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,823,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $7,617,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,415,225 shares of company stock worth $94,741,634. 27.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Square by 1,725.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 1,476.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Square by 736.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

