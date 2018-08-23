Stage Stores (SSI) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.10

News headlines about Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stage Stores earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 47.770407820357 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stage Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stage Stores from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

SSI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 619,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,298. Stage Stores has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. analysts anticipate that Stage Stores will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

