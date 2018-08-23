Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $345.35 Million Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,056 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.44% of NextEra Energy worth $345,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $698,348,000 after acquiring an additional 455,401 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,939,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,925,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,833,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,457,000 after acquiring an additional 140,729 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,735,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,859,000 after buying an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,646,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,983,000 after buying an additional 125,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $10,971,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,070 shares of company stock worth $5,968,602 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $172.12. 10,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $144.70 and a 1-year high of $175.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

