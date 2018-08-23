Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 10,982 Shares of Merus NV (MRUS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,982 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Merus worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Merus by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,832,000. Sofinnova Ventures Inc acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,338,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Merus during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 43.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of -0.14. Merus NV has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.74.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 67.34% and a negative net margin of 178.79%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Merus NV will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

