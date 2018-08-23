Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $928,000 Stake in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 37,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MXIM opened at $61.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.03. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $74.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $633.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 61.99%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 471 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $28,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce E. Kiddoo sold 25,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,084 shares of company stock worth $2,978,224. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

