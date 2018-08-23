Stars Group Inc (TSGI) Director Purchases C$17,950.35 in Stock

Stars Group Inc (TSE:TSGI) Director Jr. Alfred F. Hurley bought 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,950.35.

Shares of TSE:TSGI traded down C$0.08 on Thursday, hitting C$35.97. The company had a trading volume of 117,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,265. Stars Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$19.56 and a 52-week high of C$51.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSGI. Macquarie upped their target price on Stars Group from C$35.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stars Group from C$39.80 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on Stars Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc provides technology-based products and services to gaming and interactive entertainment industries in Canada and internationally. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses under the PokerStars, PokerStars Casino, BetStars, Full Tilt, the PokerStars Players No Limit Hold'em Championship, European Poker Tour, PokerStars Caribbean Adventure, Latin American Poker Tour, Asia Pacific Poker Tour, PokerStars Festival, and PokerStars MEGASTACK live poker tour and event brands, The company was formerly known as Amaya, Inc and changed its name to The Stars Group Inc in August 2017.

