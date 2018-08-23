Startcoin (START) Achieves Market Cap of $305,115.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $305,115.00 and $141.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aston (ATX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00016803 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000189 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

START is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

