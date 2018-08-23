State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stake in First Data Corp (FDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,310 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in First Data were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Data during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in First Data during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Data during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Data news, insider Thomas Joseph Higgins sold 20,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $408,633.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 309,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Foskett sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $380,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $6,780 and have sold 153,514 shares valued at $3,548,190. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDC. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Data from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of First Data in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of First Data to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.12.

Shares of NYSE:FDC opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.48.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

