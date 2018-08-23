State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 17,448 Shares of United Technologies Co. (UTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,004,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 17,448 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $125,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

In other United Technologies news, CFO Akhil Johri sold 3,428 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $465,590.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,995.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,511 shares of company stock worth $2,521,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $157.00 price objective on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

UTX opened at $133.24 on Thursday. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

