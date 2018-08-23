State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $6.47 Million Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 43.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163,504 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 17,167.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,281 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $1,023,973.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,420.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael F. Finn sold 16,513 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $493,243.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,046 shares of company stock worth $2,278,787. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

