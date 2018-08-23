Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 10.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stericycle were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 362.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 129.5% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 102.2% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $61.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $56.64 and a 12 month high of $76.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stericycle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

In other Stericycle news, CFO Daniel Ginnetti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles A. Alutto sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $814,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,189.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,541 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,741. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

