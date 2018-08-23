Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 21,565 Shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Boston Partners increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after buying an additional 2,777,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after buying an additional 2,536,173 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 5,171.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,376,025 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter worth $59,123,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 1,887.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 976,622 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,998,000 after buying an additional 927,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Johnson Rice downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $84.00 price objective on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Shares of Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $63.57 on Thursday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

