Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Nike (NKE) a $90.00 Price Target

Nike (NYSE:NKE) received a $90.00 price objective from investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NKE. HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.19.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $82.90. The stock had a trading volume of 169,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,984,223. Nike has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $9,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,603,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nike by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,870,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,439,495,000 after buying an additional 2,649,041 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nike by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,940,846 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,226,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,548 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,523,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,164,228,000 after acquiring an additional 248,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,001 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,247,869,000 after purchasing an additional 219,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,500,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,235,080,000 after purchasing an additional 388,901 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.