Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Insmed Call Options (INSM)

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,180 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,497% compared to the typical volume of 238 call options.

INSM opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.07. Insmed has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.08. equities analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Insmed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

In other news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 25,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $733,985.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,424.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Palo Alto Investors LP lifted its position in Insmed by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 7,159,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,234,000 after acquiring an additional 755,004 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Foresite Capital Management II LLC now owns 967,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after buying an additional 448,991 shares in the last quarter. Nexthera Capital LP lifted its position in Insmed by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 918,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,685,000 after buying an additional 419,602 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $7,533,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after buying an additional 254,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is amikacin liposome inhalation suspension, which is in late-state development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.