Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of GTT Communications Put Options (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 6,508 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,406% compared to the typical daily volume of 432 put options.

GTT stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. GTT Communications has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.88 and a beta of 0.99.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that GTT Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GTT. KeyCorp upgraded GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

In other news, insider Richard Calder sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $88,350.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,220,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,889,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $88,550.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 416,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,671,453.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 626,761 shares of company stock worth $21,636,131 and have sold 31,417 shares worth $1,480,341. 23.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. purchased a new position in GTT Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,305,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,726,000 after purchasing an additional 313,812 shares in the last quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management L.P. now owns 523,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,943 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 497,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GTT Communications by 943.9% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 441,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 398,754 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

