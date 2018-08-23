Strs Ohio Grows Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 11.1% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 23,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH opened at $176.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.98. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $190.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,418.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $1,812,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,540.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,925. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.18.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

