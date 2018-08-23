Strs Ohio Has $4.73 Million Holdings in US Concrete Inc (USCR)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,078,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,101,000 after purchasing an additional 709,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 156,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of US Concrete by 1,816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 100,500 shares during the period.

US Concrete stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. US Concrete Inc has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $86.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.21). US Concrete had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $404.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. US Concrete’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

USCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “$53.95” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. DA Davidson set a $95.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of US Concrete from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $70.00 price objective on shares of US Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of US Concrete from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, CFO John E. Kunz acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.76 per share, for a total transaction of $51,760.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,306.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William J. Sandbrook sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $453,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,353,276.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $75,318 and sold 19,890 shares worth $1,035,621. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs.

