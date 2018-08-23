Stryker Co. (SYK) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,846,819,000 after acquiring an additional 458,485 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,349,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,451,000 after acquiring an additional 428,789 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 26,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 315,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 314,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $169.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.83. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $137.70 and a one year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

