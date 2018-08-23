SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) & MagneGas (MNGA) Critical Survey

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (NASDAQ: MNGA) and MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas has a beta of -0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and MagneGas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00

MagneGas has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,545.50%. Given MagneGas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MagneGas is more favorable than SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR.

Dividends

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. MagneGas does not pay a dividend. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and MagneGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR N/A N/A N/A MagneGas -226.28% -115.89% -82.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and MagneGas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR $7.14 billion 0.55 $324.47 million $0.66 12.12 MagneGas $3.71 million 1.16 -$11.02 million N/A N/A

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas.

Summary

SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR beats MagneGas on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. The company also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, it sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company also distributes MagneGas2, as well as other gases and welding supplies through retail locations. MagneGas Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

