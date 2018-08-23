Sun Life Financial INC Boosts Stake in Southern Co (SO)

Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2,072.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,032 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,329,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,828,317,000 after acquiring an additional 374,521 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Southern by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,962,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,572,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,028 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Southern by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 9,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,181,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,752,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.66.

SO stock opened at $45.23 on Thursday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $42.38 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 16,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $775,985.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,821. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power, Southern Company Gas, and All Other. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

