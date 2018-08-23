Sun Life Financial INC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in PPL Corp (PPL)

Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 3,404.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,333 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation grew its stake in shares of PPL by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 34,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPL by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 117,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,559,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 300,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. PPL had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 15.30%. equities research analysts expect that PPL Corp will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves 411,000 electric and 326,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 525,000 customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and approximately 28,000 customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia, and 3 customers in Tennessee.

