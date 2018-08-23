Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sun Life have outperformed the industry in a year. Focus on segments with higher growth and return bode well for Sun Life. A solid balance sheet and an effective capital deployment for growth initiatives will fuel earnings, ROE and boost shareholder value as well. It continues to forge ahead with its digital and wealth initiatives in Canada, a strong sales momentum in Asia, deeper focus on Asia, scaling and integrating U.S. operations and rendering a firm long-term investment performance in asset management businesses. It targets medium-term EPS growth between 8% and 10%, ROE of 12-14% and a dividend of 40-50%. However, rising expenses pose concerns for the company.”

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $40.36 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.32. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,542,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,392,000 after acquiring an additional 784,193 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,075,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,503 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,318,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,102,000 after purchasing an additional 116,620 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,379,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 983,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,148,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,759,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

