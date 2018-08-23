Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $64.38 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a market capitalization of $181.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $18.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $1,085,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.