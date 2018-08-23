SunTrust Banks Weighs in on Nordson Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – SunTrust Banks increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordson in a report released on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst C. Brady now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.98. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. DA Davidson set a $160.00 target price on Nordson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wellington Shields lowered Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $133.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.60. Nordson had a return on equity of 27.16% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $581.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nordson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,280,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 369.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 33,921 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 150,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 78.21%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

