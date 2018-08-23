Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in eBay Inc (EBAY)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,439,791 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.35% of eBay worth $124,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 13.1% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 225,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.1% in the second quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 25,883 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the second quarter. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors now owns 219,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 156.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 839,006 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 511,577 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,317,451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $156,551,000 after acquiring an additional 623,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Jae Hyun Lee sold 47,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $1,630,286.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 23,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $793,153.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,750.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,186 shares of company stock worth $4,151,543 over the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $46.99. The company has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The e-commerce company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. eBay had a positive return on equity of 20.57% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.