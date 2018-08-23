Synaptics, Incorporated (SYNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.22.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Synaptics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on Synaptics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $55.00 price target on Synaptics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th.

In other Synaptics news, insider Rick Bergman sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $933,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis F. Lee sold 152,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $6,921,210.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,210 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,636.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,035 shares of company stock valued at $19,333,892. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics by 43.2% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Synaptics by 25.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,284,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 39.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after purchasing an additional 120,346 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 6.5% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $44.99 on Thursday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.75 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications.

