SYSCO Co. (SYY) Shares Bought by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 1st quarter worth $50,934,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $55,998,000. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,904,000 after purchasing an additional 645,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,552,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $24,275,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joel T. Grade sold 17,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,192,061.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,428.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul T. Moskowitz sold 15,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $996,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,133,781 shares of company stock valued at $207,428,536 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SYSCO from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.42.

SYY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,501,107. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $51.17 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 45.86%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

