Systematic Financial Management LP Invests $1.52 Million in Ion Geophysical Corp (IO) Stock

Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 62,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,519,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 656.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 268,342 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical in the first quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ion Geophysical by 117.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70,700 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ion Geophysical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ion Geophysical to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 8,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $194,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Lapeyre, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $635,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,635.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,772,846. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IO opened at $17.60 on Thursday. Ion Geophysical Corp has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $32.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($1.45). Ion Geophysical had a negative net margin of 22.99% and a negative return on equity of 79.01%. The business had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. sell-side analysts predict that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation provides geoscience products, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. The E&P Technology & Services segment offers complete seismic data services, including survey design and planning, data acquisition, project management, advanced processing, and imaging services, as well as reservoir characterization and interpretation services.

